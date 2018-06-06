Bonnie Foster Renard

DELCAMBRE – A Memorial Gathering celebrating the life of Mrs. James Kelly Renard, the former Bonnie Foster, age 57, will be held Friday, June 8, 2018 at Evangeline Funeral Home of Delcambre from 9:00 am until 9:00 pm. A rosary will be prayed on Friday at 6:00 pm.

Bonnie passed away after a long battle with cancer on Monday, June 04, 2018 at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette with her family by her side.

Bonnie was born in Abbeville on January 2, 1961 to Betty Blanchard Frederick and the late Percy Foster. Bonnie enjoyed a simple life filled with family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who dedicated her time to raising a beautiful family. Bonnie was an avid reader who could devour a book in one sitting. She will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.

She is survived children, Timothy James Renard of Delcambre and Lindsey Anne Renard and Tracy Davidson Delcambre; siblings, Stacey Foster of Erath and Richard Frederick and wife Tiffaney of Abbeville; mother, Betty B. Frederick; and granddaughter, Jemma Kelli Davidson.

She is preceded in death by her husband James Kelly Renard; and father, Percy Foster.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to defer funeral expenses.

To view the online obituary and to leave condolences or share memories, please visit Mrs. Renard’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com

Evangeline Funeral Home of Delcambre is in charge of arrangements.