ABBEVILLE — A Home-going Celebration will be held for Brandon Jamar Boudreaux 39, at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 25, 2017 at Macedonia Baptist Church with Rev. E.J. Guidry, officiating.

He will await the resurrection in Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church Cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will begin at 8:00 A.M. Saturday at the church until time of service.

A native and resident of Abbeville, LA, he passed at 12:40 P.M. Thursday, November 16, 2017 at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, Louisiana following a lengthy illness.

He was a 1996 graduate of Abbeville High School in Abbeville, Louisiana as well as an avid sports fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Larry Boudreaux and Denise Guidry Boudreaux of Abbeville, LA; two brothers, James J. Boudreaux and James J. Darby of Abbeville, LA; maternal grandmother, Dorothy Hooper of Abbeville, LA; three nieces, Ja”Quanda Boudreaux, Jaydence Boudreaux and Regan Boudreaux; maternal uncles, Exalton Guidry, Jr. , Lawrence Huntly, Carl Huntly and Darnell Huntly all of Abbeville, LA; maternal aunts, Mary Louise Huntly of Abbeville, LA and Faye Broussard Benjamin of Houston, TX; maternal great-aunts, Zemma Petry of Abbeville, LA and Helen Broussard of Houston, TX; paternal uncles, Chris (Linda) Landry, Ivory Peters and Percy Landry; one paternal aunt, Cynthia (John) Comeaux as well other relatives, friends, and classmates.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Exalton Guidry, Sr.; paternal grandparents, Louella Landry and Paul Boudreaux; one uncle, Allen Wade Huntly, and his godparents, Godard Shelvin and Hattie Captville.

Active pallbearers will be Kendall Landry, Kelly Coleman, Marlon Guidry, Ruben Collins, Shannon Peters, and Ulysses Shelvin.

Honorary pallbearers will be James Boudreaux, James Darby, Harry Hooper, Chris Landry, Ivory Peters and Carol Benjamin.

Arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home 1116 Green Street Abbeville, Louisiana 70510.

Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.