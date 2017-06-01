Funeral Services will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, June 3, 2017 in the Delhomme Funeral Home of Maurice for Mr. Brant Paul Hebert, 63, who passed away on May 31, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Fr. Johnathan Janise, Pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help of Leroy will conduct the funeral service.

Mr. Brant, a resident of Indian Bayou, was the son of the late Leo Hebert and the former Glenny Abshire. In his younger days, Mr. Brant enjoyed basketball, playing pool and riding his motorcycle. Later in life he enjoyed camping, traveling, fishing, cooking outdoors and dancing. But the great moments of his life were those spent with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Barbara Granger Hebert; three children, Brandi N. Hebert and husband Jude, Brock Paul Hebert and partner, Eric Oubre, Brook H. Escobar and husband Alex; four grandchildren, Braxton J. Hebert, Holden J. Hebert, Nadia A. Prejean, Nia A. Escobar; sister, Charlotte Hebert Lege; brother, Marcus Hebert and wife Monica and his beloved dog Sweetie.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home of Maurice on Saturday, June 3, 2017 from 10:00AM until the time of service.

The family would like to thank Dr. Hector A. Robles, the ICU nursing staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center especially nurses Denise, Lana, Derrik; the respiratory team and Becky Benoit, Palliative Nurse for all of their care and compassion.

