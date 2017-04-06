ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial for Brian Gerard, 61, will be held at 2 PM on Friday, April 7, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Milton with Fr. Joe Breaux officiating. He will be laid to rest at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Milton, Louisiana

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Thursday, April 6, 2017 from 4:00PM until 9:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume on Friday, April 7, 2017 from 8 AM until the time of the services.

He was taken from this world suddenly and unexpectedly after 61 years. His jokes and good humor will be missed by the family and friends that had the pleasure of knowing him.

Brian was raised by Raymond and Peggy Gerard of Abbeville, Louisiana alongside his sister Vicki and brother Bill. He later moved to Texas to raise a family with his wife Terrell. In 33 years together they traveled the world and had the refrigerator magnets to prove it… He loved his family, his friends, and appreciated the humor in life. Quick to tell a joke and even quicker to lend a hand, he was a great husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend.

He is preceded in death by his father Raymond and his brother Russell. His legacy includes three sons and three grandsons, all of which are spitting images of “Poppie”. His oldest son Brady and wife Karen are the parents of Bennett and Brayson. Brett, his second oldest, and wife Adele are the parents of Braxton. His youngest son, Brock, will soon have a family of his own.

We loved him and he loved us. He will be missed.

Serving as pallbearers will be Brett Gerard, Brady Price, Bryce Romero, Joey Babineaux, Bill Gerard, and Bennett Price.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Brock Gerard, Brayson Price, Braxton Gerard, and Jaci Babineaux.

You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Abbeville at 2600 Charity St. (337) 893-3777 will be handling the arrangements.