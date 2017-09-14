ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Brigadier General Curney J. Dronet, Sr., 94, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 16, 2017 with full Military Honors in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

General Dronet passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2017 in his residence surrounded by family members and Father Metrejean.

Dronet was born in Prairie Gregg, Louisiana on July 5, 1923. He was the only child of Joe and Eula Nunez Dronet. Dronet graduated from Erath High School in 1940 as the Valedictorian. Dronet then enrolled at Southwestern Louisiana Institute and transferred to Spencer Business College, graduating in 1941 with a business degree.

In May of 1943, Dronet enlisted in the Army Air Corps as an aviation cadet. He attended Canisius College in Buffalo, New York, and then received pre-flight training at Maxwell Field, Alabama followed by bombardiering and navigation training at Midland Army Air Base in Midland, Texas.

Dronet returned to Erath in 1945 and initially began working with his father, Joe “Pye” Dronet, as a contractor. He was an astute businessman and would later open Dronet’s Department Store as well as Dronet’s Furniture and Appliance Store which included flooring sales. He also established a real estate firm and developed several of the subdivisions in and around Erath.

In 1946, Dronet was one of the original organizers who planned the event which is what we know today as the Erath 4th of July Celebration. He joined the newly-chartered American Legion Post 3872 and was selected as Vice Commander in 1946. Dronet was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church community and served as trustee for the church for 11 years. He served as a Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 3872 for two terms as well as being a 4th a Degree Knight with the Reverend AJ Braquet Assembly.

Dronet served on the Vermilion Parish School Board from 1955-1964. He also served as secretary-treasurer for the Town of Erath from 1949 to 1953. He was a charter member and served as secretary-treasurer of the Erath Volunteer Fire Department.

In 1949, he enlisted as a 2nd Lieutenant in H Company, 2nd Battalion 156th Infantry and in 1951 was selected to command the Company. In 1957, he attended in residence the associate career course at the Infantry School at Fort Benning, Georgia. Upon his return, he was promoted to the rank of major. In 1963, with another reorganization of the National Guard, he was selected to command the 2nd Battalion, headquartered in Abbeville, and was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel, serving for six years. He attended the Command and General Staff College in residence at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas in 1967. In 1969, he was promoted to the rank of Colonel and was assigned as Director of Intelligence. He assumed command as the Brigadier General of the 256th Infantry Brigade in October of 1973 and retired in June of 1978.

Following his retirement, Dronet enrolled in a “Life Writing” class at ULL. He authored three books including “A Century of Acadian Culture”, “A Perspective View: The Louisiana Brigade”, and “Memoirs, Avocation, and Family Biography.”

Dronet’s military honors include the Legend of Merit, the Louisiana Distinguished Service Medal, and the US Army Meritorious Service Medal. He was also inducted into the Order of Saint Maurice. Dronet was inducted into the Order of Living Legends by the Acadian Museum of Erath and was named the 2016 Grand Marshal for the Erath 4th of July Association.

He is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 76 years, Irene LeBlanc Dronet of Erath and his seven children; Phyllis (Lloyd “Tiger”) LeBlanc, Sonny (Charlene) Dronet, David (Jenny) Dronet, Bryan (Loretta) Dronet, Jody (Dana) Dronet, Leslie (Mark) Mencacci, and Claire Bernard; 20 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and spouses. His 20 grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Eula Nunez Dronet.

Family was very important to Dronet. As the devoted patriarch of the Dronet family numbering 104,Dronet would lead each family gathering with this blessing which he wrote: “Thank you Lord for our family, A circle of strength and love. With every birth and every union the circle grows. Every joy brings more love; Every joy brings more happiness; Every crisis faced together makes the circle stronger. With every breath of life we strive and pray for peace and harmony”.

The family would like to thank Dronet’s caregivers, Christine Levine, Danielle Broussard (granddaughter), Tonya Broussard, and Karen Latiolais for the exceptional and compassionate care provided. A special thanks is also extended to Amedysis Hospice, especially his primary nurse Jennie Laverne.

