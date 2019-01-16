DELCAMBRE – A celebration of life gathering will be held for Brittany Michelle Sherman Romero, age 35, from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm on Friday, January 18, 2019 at Evangeline Funeral Home of Delcambre. A rosary will be recited by Deacon Russell Hayes at 7:00 pm. Interment will be held privately at a later date.

A native and resident of Delcambre, Brittany passed away on January 13, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center with her family by her side.

Brittany was an amazing woman that fiercely loved her family, especially her children. She enjoyed spending time with family and her best friend, Iris LeBlanc. Brittany never met a stranger and left her mark on all who had the joy of knowing her. Brittany’s family and friends will miss her beautiful smile and wicked sense of humor. Rest in peace out mother, daughter, sister, and friend. We will always remember and love you with a smile.

She is survived by her husband, Todd Romero; children, Tylon Romero, Kagean Romero, Jaxon Vanduzee, and Haylin Vanduzee; companion, Skye Vanduzee; parents, Reed and Cynthia Sherman; brothers, Jon-Paul Sherman and wife Christina and Devon Sherman and fiancée’ Eva Thibodeaux; grandmother, Lou Pesson; nieces, Halle Sherman, Kamie Thibodeaux, Ashley Murphy, Brooke Stansbury, and Braylin Fontenot; nephews, Sage Sherman and Randy Murphy; a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins; and Taylor and Mallory Vanduzee, who she loved like her own children.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Paul and Everta Campbell Robicheaux; paternal grandfather, John Sherman; uncle, Charles Sherman; and aunt, Kathy Jensen.

