June 22, 1983 ~ March 5, 2021

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, March 8, 2021 at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church honoring the life of Brooke Nicole Demette, 37, who died Friday, March 5, 2021 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at Petry Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

Unconditional love.

It is a desire most people hope to be the recipient of at least once in their lifetime. Brooke was born into the world on a beautiful summer day in June of 1983. She was the immediate recipient of dutiful, unconditional love from her mother, Sedra. Though the world initially doubted her endurance, she overcame every obstacle life threw at her. She did so with a heart so full of love it overflowed in abundance to everyone around her. Brooke truly understood what it meant to love and she did it with her entire being. She never saw a fault in a single person or situation. She could walk into a crowded room of strangers, and by the time she left, she would be best friends with each and every one.

She would not forget them either. Years could pass and she would remember your favorite color, your mom’s favorite flowers, and your child’s birthday. She never hesitated to show her love for anyone. If Brooke knew you, she made sure you knew you were wholeheartedly loved.

Brooke never saw a party she did not want to be a part of. And if that party had food? Every person she came into contact with would be personally invited by her. She was the first one to tell the cook she loved their chicken and sausage gumbo with the yellow potato salad. You can trust she would convince someone, with a happy smile and a sweet voice, to get her a second, and then a third, helping. Food was more than sustenance for Brooke. It was love itself. It was a way to show someone you cared. It’s what brought people together and helped them to laugh and smile when the sky was gray. It was also a tool of payback, since she could gobble down someone else’s honey bun if they beat her in Uno.

Her favorite movie was Fly Away Home. She would ask Momo Hazel to watch it every time she went to her house. It was always accompanied with cookies and milk.

She loved her godchildren. She was never more proud than when she was holding her “big” brother’s babies, the oldest of whom became much like a brother to her. She adored him completely and would tell anyone who would listen about the cool stuff they did together.

Brooke’s love was like the first breath of air you finally pull in when you’ve been under water for almost too long. Her love filled you from your toes to the tip of your head. Once you were completely enraptured by the purity of her love, you barely even noticed that she had already convinced you to give her all your bracelets and to buy her lunch.

If you knew you were going to see Brooke, you made sure you had one of three things to give her: (1) jewelry, (2) snacks, or (3) cash [the larger the denomination the better, trust her.]

It was impossible to be sad with Brooke, and she would not want you to be sad for her now. Brooke is part of a beautiful, well catered, fais-do-do so Heavenly majestic we cannot even begin to visualize the joy that must be casting her angelic face aglow with God’s unconditional love.

She is survived by her parents, Sedra and Keith Marceaux of Meaux; her father, Albert Demette, Jr. of Kaplan; her stepmother, Angie Demette of Kaplan; her three brothers, Tyler Demette (Tisha) of Meaux, Cade Marceaux (Stephanie Gadell) of Meaux and Seth Demette (Brooke Thibodeaux) of Kaplan; her two sisters, Keisha Marceaux of Meaux, Courtney Demette (Alex Lassalle) of Kaplan, Alie Demette of Kaplan and Kaitlyn Esquivel of Kaplan; her godchildren, Lane Demette, Braxton Demette, Reese Demette, Jon Keith Demette, Bailey Hoffpauier, Rhett LaSalle and Tripp LaSalle; her paternal grandmother, Hazel Marceaux of Meaux; her godmother, Patricia Broussard of Kaplan; her godfather, Steve Matt of Arlee, MT; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Raymond Adams; her maternal grandmother, Jean LeMaire; her maternal step grandmother, Nancy Adams; her maternal step grandfather, Jr. LeMaire; her paternal grandparents, Albert Demette, Sr. and the former Edia Adams; her paternal grandfather, Louis Marceaux; and her cousins, Tammy Lynn Broussard and Nicole LeBlanc.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Sunday, March 7, 2021 from 1:00 PM until Monday, March 8, 2021 when the procession departs for the church at 10:15 AM. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 PM on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of Audubon Hospice, especially the nurses, Lorna, Emee, Kim and Heidi, and Dr. Randall Faulk and his staff.