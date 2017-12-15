Brother Wilton Allen

Homegoing services will be conducted on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 11:00 at the Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church for Bro. Wilton Allen, 92.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the church. Pastor Mideate Derouen will be the officiant. Burial will be at St. Paul’s Cemetery .

Bro. Wilton Allen, also known by his close family and friends as “Weetan” was called to his Heavenly home on Monday morning, December 11 at 12:01 am. In Beaumont, Texas. He was a former resident of Abbeville, but for the last eight years had resided with his devoted daughter, Alice and her family. He was born to the late Joseph Allen and Nolia Gilbert Allen in Milton, Louisiana on February 10, 1925.

Bro Wilton was married to the late Roberta Brailey Allen until the time of her death. They were married for over 50 years. To this union, three children were born. “Weetah” love life and enjoyed fishing, gardening, watching sports such as baseball on television,. He also enjoyed cooking and eating. His grandchildren remembers the many delicious meals they were fed when they went to the house. He became a member of the Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church in September of 1995, and served there as a Deacon until his health began to fail.

He worked at the Louisa Syrup Mill in Louisa , LA and Gulf Coast Pre Mix Mud Company for many years. Later, he retired medically from Dowell Corporation.

Bro. Allen leaves a legacy of memories to his son, Rev. John Edward Allen (Myra) of Abbeville and his daughter, Alice Elaine Guidry (Wilfred) of Beaumont, Texas; five grand daughters, Tara Allen-Williams (Dirk) of Eastvale, CA, Jenissa Allen St.Julien (Christopher) of Abbeville, Roberta Auriel Guidry of Spring, Tx, Julaine Allen Gray (William) and Janae Acacia Allen, both of Abbeville; Two Grandsons, Wilfred Paul Guidry III and Johnny Allen Guidry of Beaumont, Texas; one sister, Dorothy Perro of Port Arthur, Texas Sixteen great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Bro. Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Nolia Allen; his wife, Roberta B. Allen; his son, Wilfred Allen; three brothers, Dalton Allen Sr. , Nolton Mitchell, and Neffrey Allen.