Byrum Burton Brown “Breezie”

September 8, 1943 ~ August 8, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services were held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Byrum Burton Brown, 75, who died Thursday, August 8, 2019 at his home among loved ones. He will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery with Pastor Chad Thibodeaux officiating the services.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marie Hebert Brown; children, Rickey Brown (Donna), and Darlene Johnson (Michael); stepchildren, Charles Fitzsimmons (Jessica), and Aaron Fitzsimmons; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sister, Marylou Stroud; brother, Gayle Brown (Doretha); nieces and nephews; and his dog, Peanut.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Shen “Jimmy” Brown and Irene Stansbury Brown; and dog, Missy.

