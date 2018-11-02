ABBEVILLE – Funeral Service for Calvin Boudreaux is scheduled for 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 3, 2018 at St. Theresa Catholic Church – 101 N. Leonard Street – with interment in St. Paul Cemetery.

Calvin Boudreaux (71), a long-time native of Abbeville passed away on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at Lafayette General Medical Center.

He was a graduate of Herod High School and pursued a career as a boat captain for Zapata Haynie, Inc., as well as a Foreman at Live Oak Gardens. Calvin was a wonderful husband, father, brother, and friend. He will be remembered for telling jokes and making everyone laugh. He had a personality out of this world.

Calvin will be lovingly remembered forever by his wife of 36 years, Carolyn Comeaux Boudreaux and his children; Coretta Williams (Gene), Dwight Harris, Talitha Johnson (Colby), Nakia Carter (Patrick), Nadea Manuel (Brandon), Neyland Comeaux (Ashley), and Chassity Broussard (Michael). Calvin will be fondly remembered by his 26 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by his siblings; Barbara Adams (Elton), Beverly Boudreaux, Tony Boudreaux (Josette), Marilyn Boudreaux, Yvonne Morris (Caszell) along with a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Calvin is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Lucille Boudreaux, Sr., four brothers, Louis Jr., Angelo, Ray, and Roland Boudreaux; two sisters, Meriam and Linda Boudreaux; two sons, Keith Roy and Nijeal Comeaux; and one grandson, Da’Ni’Cea Maze, and in-laws Russell and Leola Comeaux, Sr, and Russell Comeaux, Jr.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 3, 2018 from 8:00 A.M. – 12:45 P.M. in the Kinchen Funeral Home Chapel – 218 N. St. Valerie Street (337) 898-9595. The rosary prayer will begin at 9:00 A.M. Then at 11:00 A.M. Bishop B.K. Stevens will offer encouraging words to the family.

Kinchen Funeral Home is in charge of final arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family may be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com or sent to the family at 412 Dutel Street – Abbeville, LA 70510.