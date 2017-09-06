November 5, 1938 - September 2, 2017

ABBEVILLE — Calvin Fabian Broussard, 78, died on Saturday, September 2, 2017 in the arms of his loving wife of 59 years, Velma Ann Broussard. Calvin was born on November 5, 1938 to Clarice Edia Ledet Broussard and Dolze Carsaday Broussard in Abbeville, Louisiana as the youngest of 11 children. Calvin was the father of 6 children, grandfather to 18 grandchildren, and great-grandfather to 18 great-grandchildren.

Calvin is survived by his son Blaise Broussard and wife Rebecca Kohara Broussard of Washington, LA and their children Benjamin, Zachary, Katie Grigg, and Phillip; his daughter Christina Broussard Menard and husband Thomas Menard of Erath and their children Tanner, Melanie Hebert, and Peter; his son Mark Broussard and wife Roslyn Mergist Broussard of Abbeville and their son Tucker; his son Luke Broussard and wife Romy Nunez Broussard of Abbeville and their children Jake, Blair Suire, and Ty Fawcett; his son Paul Broussard and wife Brenda Dolney Broussard of Alvin, TX and their children Nicole Hazlip, Blake, and Taylor; and his son Frank Broussard and wife Becky Bunch Broussard of the Woodlands, TX and their children Kirsten, Timothy, and Matthew. Calvin is also survived by his brother Daniel Broussard and wife Lona, his sister Bernice Broussard Landry and husband Jimmie, and sister-in-law Melise Broussard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Gideon Blake Broussard, and his brothers Nelson and wife Ledie, Leon and wife Eloise, Lovelace and wife Dorothy, Wilson (Bill) and wife Myrtis, Earvin and wife Gertrude, CD and wife Flo, Chester, and infant George Gerald.

Calvin graduated from Abbeville High School in 1956 and served in the United States National Guard for 5 years. He worked at Abbeville Lumber Company for 3 years and was a superintendent for Unocal where he worked from 1960 to 1994.

He attended daily mass regularly, observed a devotion to the Divine Mercy, and served as a Eucharistic Minister. In lieu of flowers, his family requests that a donation be made to St. Therese Catholic Church in Abbeville. He will be deeply missed by his wife and children.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Therese Catholic Church in Abbeville at 10:00 AM on Tuesday September 5, 2017. He was laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery.