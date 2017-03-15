Memorial Services will be held Friday, March 17, 2017 at 11:00am with a visitation starting at 10:00am at Faith Hope Christian Fellowship Church, 407 Durog Street, Abbeville, La. 70510. On March 8, 2017 an angel was dispatched with orders to bring back the soul of Calvin Joseph Guidry, Jr.(Mannie)

Calvin Joseph Guidry Jr.(Mannie) was born to the late Calvin Guidry Sr. and Shirley W. Guidry on September 20, 1964 in Abbeville, Louisiana. He accepted Christ into his life during his early years. Calvin graduated from Abbeville High School in 1982. He went on to attend Grambling State University. He worked in law enforcement agencies for over 25 years. He was formally the owner of Guidry Soulfood in Abbeville.

Calvin Jr. was a kind, generous, loving person. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and spending time with his family.

He is proceeded in death by his father Calvin Guidry, Sr.; Grandparents Edith Mire and Howard Guidry, Louise Wright and Oliver Wright, Uncles Alvin Guidry and Alexander Wright.

He is survived by his wife Nichole Locks Guidry; his loving mother Shirley W. Guidry; Four daughters Lacey Alexander, Sylvina Alexander, Precious Guidry; and Reva Guidry; one son Calvin (Krystal) Guidry III and their mother Melinda Clavelle; One Step son Devonta Locks; Five sisters Edith (Ronnie) Skipper, Kimberly Guidry, Sherelle (Keith) Guidry, Carla Bolden and Camry Guidry; Three brothers Reginald Harris, Garland Bolden and Carlos Bolden; two aunts Joyce Guidry and Bessie Wright; 11grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.