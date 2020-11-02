September 7, 1934 - October 21, 2020

Calvin Joseph Hebert, 86, of Beaumont, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Baptist Hospital of Southeast Texas, Beaumont. He was born on September 7, 1934, to Mable Gaspard Hebert and Melvin J. Hebert, in Abbeville, Louisiana. Calvin had a long time career with Gulf States Utilities which included his position as Senior Vice President of Finance. After a merger with Entergy, he retired as Vice President of Operations after 33 years of employment in various positions. He enjoyed his career and the people he worked with immensely.

Calvin earned a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Southwestern Louisiana in Lafayette. He had a thirst for knowledge and was an avid reader. He also liked to fix things and was an excellent problem solver.

He served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War, and loved being a Marine.

Cal was a member of the SAXET and PU Investment Clubs. He also chaired and participated in the Choker’s Golf Tournament, and was an avid golfer. The members always looked forward to his Cajun jokes, and he was an entertaining storyteller as well. Cal had an infectious smile and sense of humor. Years ago, he also enjoyed duck hunting.

He and his wife, Shirley, loved the beach. They were involved in neighborhood activities such as the Mardi Gras Court. The beach house is a place for family to gather and many happy, lasting memories have been made there.

In these later years, he and Shirley have enjoyed sitting on their back deck, feeding the squirrels and birds. Cal looked forward to his favorite Scotch and cigar with his son-in-law and grandsons, while discussing life.

Cal was a wonderful husband of 60 years and a loving and giving father and grandfather. His lasting legacy will be how he taught his children and grandchildren to be strong in their faith and live a life of gratitude. He was a very caring soul and always put family first.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Foret Hebert; daughters, Phyllis Hebert Russo and her husband, Louis, of Clear Lake, Michelle Hebert of The Woodlands, and Lynette Hebert Brown of Spring; sister, Gloria Humble and brother, Robert Gayle Hebert, both of Abbeville, Louisiana; grandchildren, Christopher Russo, Michael Russo and his wife, Kendall, Faith Brown, and Kaylin Brown.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kenneth James Hebert.

A gathering of Mr. Hebert’s family and friends was held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 26, 2020, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 1:00 p.m., Monday, at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 6825 Gladys Avenue, Beaumont. His entombment followed at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Please observe social distancing guidelines.

Memorial contributions may be made to an organization of one’s choice.