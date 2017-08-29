May 7, 1941 ~ August 28, 2017

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 1, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Calvin LeBouef, 76, who passed away on Monday, August 28, 2017 at Lafayette General Medical Center. He will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Bill Ruskoski officiating the services.

Serving as pallbearers will be Edwin LeBouef, Jr., Blake Courville, Marcus Cheek, Wendell Cheek, Harry Istre, and Justin LeBouef. Honorary pallbearers will be Timothy Cheek and Tylen Guilbeau.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Nita LeBouef of Kaplan; one son, Richard LeBouef and his wife, Norma Trahan of Maurice; two sisters, Callie Trahan of Kaplan and Nellie and her husband, Peter Cheek of Kaplan; four nephews, Edwin LeBouef, Jr. of Lafayette, Marcus Cheek of Youngsville, Wendell Cheek of Kaplan, and Timothy Cheek of Kaplan; two godchildren, Ande Pommier and Justin LeBouef; two step-grandchildren, Blake Courville of New Iberia and Brianna Courville of Arnaudville; and one step-great grandchild, Tylen Guilbeau.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer LeBouef and the former Ouida Labit.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Thursday, August 31, 2017 from 9:00 AM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, September 1, 2017 from 8:00 AM until services.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the LeBouef family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.