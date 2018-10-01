June 12, 1954 ~ September 30, 2018

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at Kaplan Baptist Church honoring the life of Camille Badon, 64, who died Sunday, September 30, 2018 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at Badon Cemetery with Pastor Lee Rodgers officiating the services.

He is survived by his wife, Glenda Ellen Hogue Badon of 45 years from Cow Island; his daughter Marti and her husband, Scotty Guidry of Cow Island; Four sisters, Betty Youngberg of Brooklyn, MS, Peggy Davis of West Columbia, TX, Beverly Badon of Shubuta, MS, and Debbie Choate of Perry; two brothers, Owen Badon, Jr. of Cow Island and Kenneth Badon of Cow Island; and three grandchildren, Tanner Pugh, and his girlfriend, Gabby Meaux, Hiliana Guidry, and Zaylan Guidry.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Owen Badon, Sr. and the former Mabel Chatagnier; his sister, Patricia Badon Marceaux; and his nephew, John Marceaux.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Monday, October 1, 2018 from 5:00 PM until 10:00 PM; Tuesday, October 2, 2018 from 8:00 AM until .

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Badon family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.