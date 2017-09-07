July 31, 1967 ~ September 5, 2017

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, September 8, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Carl James Duhon, 50, who died Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Rev. Chris Marceaux officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Brent Lambert, Robert Lambert, Bo Wood, Emile Duhon, Jack Pennington and Bradley Lambert.

Carl’s family was his priority he loved them dearly. He was a huge New Orleans Saints fan.

Carl is survived by his wife, Vanessa Duhon; son, Robert Lambert; daughter, Trisha Wood and her husband Bo; three grandchildren, Kailyn Grace Wood, Levi Carl Wood and Reese Anastasia Lambert; two brothers, Mark Duhon and Jeff Duhon; four sisters, Gail Duhon, Allsion Duhon and her husband Randall, Peggy Marceaux and her husband Chris, and Charolette Duhon; mother-in-law, Gloria Touchet; brother-in-law, Brent Lambert; godchildren, Emile’ Duhon and Mark Duhon, Jr; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and special nephew/best friend, Emile Duhon, Jr.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jeffery Duhon and the former Joyce Trahan; brothers, Emile Duhon, Sr, Keith Duhon and Wayne Martin; sister, Cynthia Duhon; nephew, Bobby Duhon; and father-in-law, Lyman Lambert.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, September 7, 2017 from 5:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, September 8, 2017 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

