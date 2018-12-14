ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Carmen Broussard Vincent, 90, will be held on Saturday December 15, 2018 at 1:00PM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Eugene Tremie officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Friday December 14, 2018 from 2:00pm until 8:00pm, with a recitation of the rosary at 6:00pm. Visitation will continue on Saturday December 15, 2018 from 9:00AM until time of service.

A native and resident of Erath, Mrs. Vincent died at 9:30am Thursday December 13, 2018, at Eastridge Nursing Home. She loved to cook and “she could cook”, pralines, chocolate covered popcorn, pecan rolls and rice and gravy. Mrs. Vincent also loved spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her son Paul Vincent; a daughter Ruth and her husband Thad A. Broussard; grandchildren Jacob Vincent, Adena Smith, Wyatt Vincent, Emily Stang, Celeste Dleahoussaye, Natalie Broussard, Joshua Broussard, John Michael Broussard; great-grandchildren Staley Vincent, Logan Vincent, Jolie Vincent, Madison Bernard, Mathew Stang, Carmen Stafford, Kaydenc Stafford, and Alexander Stang; one brother Warren James Broussard; many much beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Curliss P. Vincent; her parents Rosa Guidry and John Isidore Broussard; two brothers John Bulace Broussard and Henry Foche Broussard; two sisters Marie Lurline Lege and Jeanne Broussard.

Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Menard, Jacob Vincent, Logan Vincent, Joshua Broussard, Craig Broussard, Janson Crase.

You may sign the guest register book and express dondolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Erath, at 209 E. Putnam, (337-937-0405) is in charge of the arrangements.