1945 - 2019

Carol Henderson Landry, age 74, passed away on August 6, 2019. She was born on March 22, 1945 in Jonesville, LA to Albert Leon Henderson and Drusilla Spinks Henderson.

Carol graduated from Block High School, Jonesville, LA in 1963. She attended Northern State College, Natchitoches, LA and graduated with a BA in Elementary Education.

Carol worked as a fourth-grade teacher in Maurice, LA before moving with her military husband and spending the next 20 years raising a family. After her husband retired, she became an Administrative Assistant at Troy State University, Eglin Campus retiring in December 2007.

Carol had hobbies of gardening, quilting, machine embroidery, wreath making, other crafts and Facebook. Her current endeavor was assisting a dear friend with the startup of The Story House in Niceville.

Carol enjoyed traveling and sightseeing, visiting with friends and family and really enjoyed cruising on large cruise ships. She enjoyed decorating the house for seasonal events such as Christmas, Mardi Gras, Easter, the Fourth of July, Memorial Day and Thanksgiving. Carol decorated the inside with help from her husband and supervised the outside decorating.

Carol was preceded in death by her father, mother and sister, Kathleen Henderson. Survivors include her husband, Larry Landry; sister, Marjorie Coleman; son, Larry Robert Landry and Colleen; daughter, Leslie Sisson and Mike Sisson; grandson, Alexander Calabro and Heather Calabro; great-grandson, Alexander Calabro, Jr., Lauren Hughes; grandson, Brandon Calabro; great-granddaughter, Aria Isla Calabro and Arlyn Hixon; step-grandson, Avery Sisson; step-granddaughter, Chase Sisson and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at Heritage Gardens Funeral Home on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10-11:00am. A funeral service will follow the visitation with Chaplain Ralph Molyneux officiating. Interment will be in Heritage Gardens Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity or ministry in Carol Landry's name. You may express condolences to the family and sign the guestbook at www.heritagegardensfuneralhome.com. Heritage Gardens Funeral Home of Niceville is entrusted with the arrangements.