August 14, 1953 ~ December 19, 2017

KAPLAN — Carol L. Matthew, 64, passed away of a massive heart attack on Dec. 19, 2017.
Carol was cremated at Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory in Broussard, Louisiana.
His urn will be buried in Lyons Point by his parents.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday January 6,2018 at American Legion Hall at 2 p.m.
Mr. Matthew was a graduated of Kaplan High and was a Truck Driver for many years before he got hurt.
He loved spending time with his family . He was a huge football lover. He loved to eat which made Holidays his favorite.
Mr. Matthew was survived by his wife of 36-plus years, Patsy P. Matthew; Daugther Candace Matthew of Alabama , Daughter Wendy M. and her Husband Jonathan Hargrave of Forked Island; Granddauther Natalie Hargrave , Kadence Hargrave, and Jonathan Hargrave Jr.
He is proceeded in death by his parents Lionel & Emila (Geges Roy) Matthew ,his brother Weston Matthew and his grandson Jaythan Paul Hargrave.

