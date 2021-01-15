ERATH – Graveside services for Carolyn Virginia Parker, 76, will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday January 16, 2021 at LeBlanc Cemetery, with Pastor Pres Riley Pastor of 1st Baptist Church of Abbeville officiating.

A native of Madisonville and a resident of Erath Carolyn passed away Tuesday January 12, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

Survivors include her daughter Veronica and her husband Michael Dunn of Erath; her sons Ronald Lenard, and Carl Lenard; eight grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren; brother Albert and his wife Etta Parker; and her sister Linda Brady.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her son Randy Lenard; husband Carl Lenard Sr.; her parents Albert and Esther Deen Parker; brother Gerald Parker; and sister Shirley Sommers.

Condolences may be sent to the Parker family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home 209 E. Putnam St. Erath La.337-937-0405 is in charge of arrangements.