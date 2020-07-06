ERATH — Funeral Services for Carrie Ann LeBlanc Menard will be held at 1:00PM Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at New Life Church in Abbeville with Pastor Lane Payne officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum in Erath.

Visitation will be at New Life Church Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 9:00AM until service time with recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM.

Carrie, a native and lifelong resident of Erath, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020. Carrie’s life was dedicated to her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a passion for traveling, playing cards, and most of all family get togethers.

She is survived by her daughter; Connie Menard Mason and husband John Wayne, her son; Terran Menard, grandchildren; Stacey Mason Ramke, Jarad Mason and wife Kimberly, Sadie Menard Suire and husband Shane, Amy Menard Courvelle, Erica Menard Racca and husband Kevin, and Trent Menard, her great grandchildren; Tyler Hernandez, Blake Hernandez, Allie Hernandez Trahan and husband Gavin, Olivia Mason , Andrew Mason, Sage Suire, Adalyn Racca and Ella Racca.

She is preceded in death by her husband Alton J. Menard and her parents C.B. and Willie LeBlanc.

Serving as her Pallbearers will be Trent Menard, Sage Suire, Kevin Racca, Jarad Mason, Blake Hernandez and Gavin Trahan.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Erath is in charge of arrangements 209 E. Putnam St., Erath, LA 70533, (337) 937-0405.