ABBEVILLE – A Mass of Christian Burial for Carroll J. Lacour, 64, will be held Monday April 30, 2018 at 10:00 AM in St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Manny Fernandez pastor of St. James officiating.

Visitation will be held Sunday April 29, 2018 from10:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a Rosary recited at 7:00 PM, and will continue Monday April 30 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

A native and residence of Abbeville, Carroll was a 1972 graduate of New Iberia Sr. High and a graduate of the Nashville Auto Diesel College. Carroll enjoyed working cattle gardening, and riding his Harley, he loved spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife Gina Lacour; son Shawn Lacour; stepdaughter Stacy Hebert, Denise Lalonde , and Angel Stelly; his brother Donald and his wife Dewana Lacour Sr.; eleven grandchildren Shay , Morgan Lacour, Hunter , Heather , and Hayden Hebert, Keith Garber, Vince Campbell, Chesey Lalonde, P.J. Redd, Saren , and Kennedi Stelly ,and eight great grandchildren; and his special pet Peanut.

Carroll was preceded in death by his parents Hebron and Laudry Duhon Lacour.

Serving as pallbearers will be members of the family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the Lacour family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home 2600 Charity St. Abbeville 337-893-3777 is in charge of arrangements.