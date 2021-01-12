Carroll Lee F. Vincent, a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, earned his heavenly reward of eternal peace Friday, January 8, 2021. He was 89.

Carroll Lee was born October 11, 1931 in Iberia Parish to the late Elier "Mallet" Vincent and Maple LeBlanc Vincent. He was employed in the Natural Gas Industry starting out with United Gas and remained in his position through his retirement with Entex after 44 years of service. One of his passions was floral design, which led him to receiving his Louisiana floral designer's license. He worked part time with Paul's Flower Shop in New Iberia in the evening hours, often leaving from Paul's for his job at that Gas Company. He would later realize his dream and opened his own shop, Vincent Floral and Gift Shop in his home in Delcambre.

He and his family enjoyed traveling and every year they visited their favorite vacation spots of Biloxi and Galveston. His sons remember staying at the Gaido Seaside Hotel, Mr. Carroll Lee's favorite hotel. He also spent some of his time as a volunteer with his church parish of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre. He assisted in counting collections and wherever he was needed. Above all else, his family brought him the greatest joy. He will be missed dearly.

Those left to cherish his memory is his wife of 66 years, Sylvia Gerard Vincent; his three sons, Jerome Vincent (Patti), Kent Vincent (Denise) and Gerard Vincent (Rhonda); five grandchildren, Kristin Vincent, Ashlee Broussard (Brandon), Damon Vincent (Alyssa), Kramer Vincent (Lauren) and Shanna Vincent (Fiancee' Ross Walet); one great grandson, Wyatt Vincent; his sister-in-law, Jean Littleton Vincent; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Dade Anthony Vincent and Edwin Joseph Vincent; and his sister-in-law, Tweet Guilbeaux Vincent.

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating his life will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, January 13 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Fr. Thomas Voorhies, a dear friend of Mr. Carroll Lee, will be the celebrant with Fr. Buddy Breaux as con-celebrant. Following the Mass, Mr. Vincent will be laid to rest in the church mausoleum.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., with the Rosary at 11:00 am.

Serving as pallbearers are Damon, Kramer, Eddie and Brandon Broussard, Carl Viator and Jody Guilbeaux. Honorary pallbearers are Drayton Vincent, Ken LeBlanc, Tony Vincent and Ross Walet.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Maison du Monde Living Center in Abbeville, New Iberia Manor South and the Staff of Grace Hospice, especially Krista, for the exceptional care and compassion shown to Carroll Lee during their care. You are all greatly appreciated.

Relatives and friends are encouraged to share their memories and condolences with the family by visiting Mr. Vincent's memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com

Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.