ERATH – Funeral Services for Carter Jace Waller, 5 months, will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 from 10:00AM until 10:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume on Thursday, September 13, 2018 from 8:00AM until the time of the services.

Carter was born March 13, 2018 and died at his residence in Erath on September 3, 2018. Just so pure innocent and sweet, Jesus needed our baby boy, his son you see. Oh how I hurt, and how we all hurt, our hearts are broken, weighing heavy on us. Though he shall never feel pain or fear not even in a dream, as Carter has now gained his baby wings. Carter Jace my baby boy and all of our king, he is such a beautiful blessing and oh so innocent and sweet.

Little Man was always so happy, his smile, his giggle, his beautiful wide smile from ear to ear. Carter always awoke next to mommy and just as we’d make eye contact I’d say “good morning my baby” he’d open his mouth so beautifully big. Sharing so much life and love with and to each of us. Carter was so sensitive, when touching his little body, rather it was play time or not, Little Man couldn’t hold it in, he’d break squirm, smile, tense up, giggle, and laugh on so loud and sweet.

He will forever and always be with each of us, although he was 10 days shy of 6 months old, “our son” will still grow with each of us. Addilynn one Carter’s big sisters also misses him so very much she loved and loves that baby oh so very much. Their bond was already inseparable, she always wanted “Bubba” so caring and so much love for him. Those two are 13 months to the day apart and besides their size difference they could have passed for twins. I’m so very torn! We are all broken, shattered, and sad. Carter is now forever and always our own personal baby angel, watching over each of us always and forever.

We Love You “Little Man”

He is survived by his parents, Ritchie Waller of Abbeville and Victoria LeBlanc of Erath; three sisters, Addilynn Rose Waller of Erath, Ainsley Waller of Maurice, and Abigail Rae Waller; his maternal grandmother, Vicky Moneaux Sowers and her husband Michael of Erath; his maternal grandfather, Clayt LeBlanc of Erath; his maternal great grandmother, Hazel LeBlanc of Delcambre; his paternal grandmother, Jenise Waller Hebert and her husband Gary of Abbeville; his paternal great grandmother, Margerite Mitchell; three aunts, Janice Gary, Katelynd LeBlanc, and Tori Hebert; and two uncles, Daniel Hebert and Jesse Waller.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Ritchie Geautreaux; his maternal great grandparents, Reley and Maryland Moneaux; a maternal great grandfather, Murphy LeBlanc; and his paternal great grandfather, Samuel Mitchell.

Serving as pallbearers will be Ritchie Waller, Aaron Hebert, and Michael Sowers.

