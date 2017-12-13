DELCAMBRE – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Casey Lewis Saunier at 10:30 am Saturday, December 16, 2017 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Fr. Buddy Breaux will be the celebrant. Casey will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home of Delcambre on Friday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm, with the Rosary being recited at 7:00 pm. Visiting hours will resume on Saturday from 8:00 am until 10:00 am.

Casey was born July 16, 1982 in Lafayette to Duane Lewis Saunier and Donna Broussard Saunier, and passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2017. He was 35.

Casey proudly served in the United States Marine Corp with three tours of duty during Operation Iraqi Freedom in Iraq and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. He maintained his friendship and brotherhood with his fellow Marines throughout the years. Casey has been employed with PelStar as an engineering manager.

Some of Casey’s favorite pastimes included playing his guitar, playing golf and traveling. One of his most memorable trips was to Amsterdam. But what brought him most joy was being a father. Casey cherished the time he spent with his baby girl, Catherine Grace, and lived his life for her. He will be missed dearly and his memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. Rest well Casey.

Survivors include his daughter Catherine Grace Saunier; his parents, Duane and Donna Broussard Saunier; his siblings, Kimberly Saunier Boudreaux and husband Darby, and Kyle Lewis Saunier and wife Bridget; his niece and nephews, Tyler Boudreaux, Brea and Briggs Saunier; his grandparents, Dave and Dora Saunier, Lois Broussard and companion Wilton Primeaux, and Donald and Faye Broussard; his Godparents, Ann Saunier Nunez and Doug Picard; and his Godchild, Parker Nunez.

Serving as pallbearers will be Kyle Saunier, Parker Nunez, Darby Boudreaux, Mike Barnes, Ross Viator and Cody Fredrick. Justin Delcambre, Chris Dore, Logan Leblanc, Norman Trahan, Oliver Nunez, Richard Rose, Jacob Zamora, Holly Harvey, and Heather Jenkins will serve as honorary pallbearers.

To view the online obituary and video tribute, and to share your memories of Casey, please visit his memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com

Evangeline Funeral Home of Delcambre (337) 685-4434 is in charge of arrangements.