November 24, 1954 ~ January 11, 2018

Kaplan—A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Catherine Ann Touchet, 63, who died on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Nicholas DuPre' officiating the services.

She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Minus Touchet of Kaplan; one son, Seth Touchet and his wife, Andrea of New Iberia; one step-son, Brent Touchet of West Lake; her mother, Theresa Trahan of Kaplan; one sister, Theresa Campbell of Kaplan; one brother, William John Campbell of Marrero; and three grandchildren, Emma Touchet, Hunter Touchet, and Serina Touchet.

She was preceded in death by her father, Willis John Campbell.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Friday, January 12, 2018 from 2:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, January 13, 2018 from 8:00 AM until the procession departs for the church.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan.