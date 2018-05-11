February 11, 1948 ~ May 11, 2018

ABBEVILLE—A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Cecil Bruce Gremillion Jr., 70, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, and motivated businessman, who passed away after an intense battle with renal cancer on Friday, May 11, 2018 at his home in Abbeville.

He will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Teddy Eastin, Rock Eastin, Shelby Eastin, Jim Murnane, Brian Gremillion, Jed Gremillion, and Brown Fortier. Honorary pallbearers are Honorable John Conery, Frank Summers II, and Jude Broussard.

A native of Abbeville, Louisiana, Bruce’s roots were in Vermilion Parish, where he made contributions to the community through his design and building skills. He appreciated the culture and richness of this area. He was grateful for the travel that He and Liz and the kids were able to do. Bruce was a great storyteller and brought to life the interesting aspects of his experiences. He met and married Elizabeth Eastin from St. Martinsville when they were students at USL in 1968. Bruce and Liz are lifelong members of St. Mary Magdalen Parish.

In his twenties he was the manager and supervisor of the company, Three Friends Homebuilders. They produced hundreds of movable homes. These affordable homes that could be moved onto the homeowner’s land were stylish, strong and durable, and brought success to the concept of movable homes. Three Friends Builders also bought and developed the Big Woods Subdivision south of Abbeville. Bruce and his son, Cecil, built the Community house at Big Woods Mission Base. He went on a mission to Coatzacoalcos, Mexico as a consultant in establishing a base there. Later business ventures included Riptide Seafood, Bruce’s Home Improvement and recently Bayou Screens and Patios.

He had so many interests and pastimes: hunting, deep-sea fishing, swimming, reading, and being a fan of the Saints and LSU football. He loved to spend time hunting with his son and friends in Gueydan and especially enjoyed his annual dove hunt trip to the 74 Ranch in Camp Bellton, Texas. (near San Antonio.) Bruce also loved to dance, and spent many hours dancing in the kitchen with Crystal and Liz.

Bruce gave his heart and devotion to his family. He inspired in his children and grandchildren a love for family as well. His dedication to hard work, excellence and a finished product of superior quality. He and Liz kept the family close together by celebrating occasions with Barbeque and Pork Roast on their wonderful deck, lovingly built by him.

Bruce is survived by his devoted and beloved wife of forty-nine years, Liz E. Gremillion; his son, Cecil Bruce Gremillion, III and his wife Joni and Cecil’s daughter, Zoe Gremillion; his daughter, Crystal G. Wisser and her children, William and Wade Wiser; his sister, Genie G. Summers, and two brothers Brian Gremillion and Jed Gremillion. He will also be missed by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and lifelong friends.

He was preceded in death by his first born son, Michael Joseph; his parents Cecil and Beverlee Gremillion; and sister, Rachel G. Broussard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, May 14, 2018 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, May 15, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 1:45 PM when the procession departs for the church.

The Gremillion family extends thanks to Dr. Cain and his staff at Abbeville Cancer Center as well as all of the wonderful support group from Hospice of Acadiana. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street Lafayette, LA 70503.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.