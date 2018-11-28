ERATH – A mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Celia Suire Bouillion, 87, will be held at 1:00PM on Thursday November 29,2018, at Our lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with Fr. Andre’ Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath, on Thursday November 29, 2018, beginning at 10:00am until the time of services with recitation of the rosary at 10:30am.

A native and resident of Erath, Mrs. Bouillion passed away at 3:30AM on Wednesday November 28, 2018, at her residence. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Alter Society, and sat with the elderly at Morris LaHasky Nursing Home. She was also known for her enjoyment of fishing, sewing, gardening, cooking and garage sales.

Mrs. Bouillion is survived by her three daughters, Maxine Ledet and her husband Kenneth of Golden Meadow, Leita Ann Bouillion and Jaunita Dale Bouillion of Erath; grand children, Tara Hebert, Katonya Beaubouf, Jarrett Ledet,Neal Ledet, Devon Romero, Jonathon Bouillion, Joshua Bouillion, Nicole Bouillion; twenty-two great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; three brothers, Jean Baptiste Suire, Pierre James ”Jimmy” Suire, Boniface Suire Jr.; two sisters, Lovlyn Prejean ,Belzire Landry.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, David Bouillion; her parents Boniface and Belzire Landry Suire Sr.; a grandson Damien Romero; a great-grandson Cullen Hebert; two brothers Loway Suire, Adam P.D. Suire; one sister Elta S. Cormier.

Serving as pallbearers will be Devon Romero, Neal Ledet, Jarrett Ledet, Jonathon Bouillion, Joshua Bouillion, Tyler Hebert.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ronald LaHasky and staff, Concepta Care and Hospice of Acadiana

You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam St. (337-937-0405) is in charge of the arrangements.