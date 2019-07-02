Chad Christopher Duhon

April 12, 1970 - June 26, 2019

Graveside services will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery honoring the life of Chad Duhon, 49, who died Wednesday, June 26, 2019. A reception will follow in the church hall.

Chad was a man of few words, but you always knew what he was thinking by his facial expressions. He was a selfless man, who loved spending time with his family, camping, sitting around the campfire listening to classic country, boiling crawfish, and relaxing on the beach. Chad was always making people laugh with his wittiness and charm, he had a way of cheering people up by simply being in his presence. Chad was employed at Baker Hughes.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Liz Duhon of Maurice; daughter, Madisyn Duhon of Maurice; son, Tate Duhon of Maurice; parents, Jimmy Duhon Sr., and Jane Duhon of Abbeville; grandmother Juanita Leblanc of Abbeville; brother, Jimmy Duhon, Jr. and fianceé, Christine Bertrand of Broussard; sister, Michelle and husband, Duane Martin of Youngsville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Chad was proceeded in death by his maternal grandparents, Paul and Pauline Faulk; and paternal grandfather, E.J. LeBlanc.

Memorial gifts and flowers for the family of Chad Duhon may be sent to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Office at 8700 Maurice Ave. Maurice, LA.