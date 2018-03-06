DELCAMBRE – Funeral Services will be conducted for Charles Blaine Reed, age 17, at 2:00 pm Thursday, March 8, 2018 at Evangeline Funeral Home with Pastor David Delino officiating. Interment will follow at Migues Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 am on Thursday until time of service at Evangeline Funeral Home.

A native of Lafayette and resident of Delcambre, Charles passed away at 8:33 am on Monday, March 5, 2018 at Lafayette General Medical Center.

Charles was a graduate of the LA National Guard Youth Challenge Program and was currently enrolled at SLCC Technical College.

He was a hard worker and a jack of all trades. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a friend that so many people could always count on.

He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, Connie Reed and companion Jule Foreman, III of Delcambre; one sister, Cammie Cheramie of Delcambre; two nieces, Mya Lynn Romero and Mia Shay Romero; Maternal grandparents, James Reed, Sr. and Mary Guidry Reed of Abbeville; three uncles, Jonny Cheramie, Jr. and wife Angelle of Maurice; Joey Reed and wife Stephanie of Abbeville and James Reed, Jr. and wife Desiree of Lafayette; his girlfriend, Ansley Holloway of New Iberia, several cousins, family friends, Santos Pulido and Christian Baez; his boss, Jake Lancon and numerous other friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Blaine Cheramie; Paternal Grandparents, Johnny Cheramie, Sr. and Janet Sonnier Cheramie.

Pallbearers will be Jule Foreman, III, Jake Lancon, Johnny Cheramie, Jr., Dean Simmons, Devin Touchard and Christian.

Santos Pulido and BJ Bantin, Jr. will serve as an honorary pallbearers.

