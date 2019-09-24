January 9, 1925 - September 21, 2019

LAFAYETTE — A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Charles E. Broussard will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 1:30 PM at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, Lafayette. Reverend Keith Landry will officiate the Mass. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Rose Ashy Broussard. He is also survived by four children, Richard C. Broussard (Kathleen) of Youngsville, LA, Yvonne Simon (Conrad) of Forked Island, Alan J. Broussard (Brenda) of Lafayette, and Hal J. Broussard (Cyndi) of Broussard, twelve grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, sisters-in-law Margaret Reynolds Broussard of Melbourne, Florida, Helen Ashy of Oakdale, Juliet Colvin of Lafayette, brother-in-law Charles Ashy (Mary Alice) of Lafayette and brother-in-law John Lauer, of Ohio.

He attended both LSU and SLI (now ULL) in Business Administration, served stateside in the United States Army Air Corps during WWII and began his own business activities in Lafayette, Louisiana, with the creation of an insurance agency and the Teche Collection Agency. In 1950 he returned to the Vermilion Parish ranch that was his childhood home where he spent the rest of his active life cattle ranching, rice farming and being involved in many civic and political organizations for the betterment of Acadiana and the state of Louisiana. He was very active in many political campaigns at local, regional, state and national levels. He was passionate about protection of the coastal environment especially in the area of water resources and coastal erosion serving on and being recognized by the Vermilion Parish Police Jury for his leadership on its coastal restoration committee.

He served as President or Chairman of the Louisiana Intracoastal Seaway Association, Vermilion Parish Cattleman’s Association, Louisiana Cattlemen’s Association, Louisiana Beef Industry Council, Vermilion Parish Rice Growers Association, International Rice Growers Association, Gulf Intracoastal Canal Association, Southwest Louisiana Water Control Resources Congress, The International Relations Association of Acadiana, the Southwest Louisiana Mid-Winter Fair Association, the Isle Marrone Drainage Board and the S.L.I. Economics Forum. He served as an officer or member of the board of directors of Agrifuels Refinery Corporation, Universal Fabricators, Inc., INEXPO Development, Executive Quarters, American Liberty Life Insurance Company, American Liberty Exploration Corporation, Acadiana Savings & Loan Association, Louisiana Charolais Breeders Association, Charolais Herdbook International, Louisiana Brahman Breeders Association, Vermilion Parish Farm Bureau and the Greater Kaplan Area Chamber of Commerce. He was recognized as Louisiana Cattleman of the Year and served as King of the Louisiana Cattle Festival. He was recognized as a living legend by the Acadiana Museum of Louisiana. The Diocese of Lafayette honored him with the Bishop’s Service Award.

Perhaps he was best known as a staunch and effective advocate for public improvement projects, among them his instrumental work in the development of the Teche-Vermilion Irrigation Project to bring fresh water to Bayou Vermilion, the creation of the International Import Export Center at Acadiana Regional Airport, the replacement of the Vermilion lock structures, the creation of the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODOFIL), improvement of roadways, creation of the Louisiana Water Hyacinth Control program, school facilities and drainage projects throughout Vermilion Parish and many coastal protection and water control projects.

Pallbearers are Brady Simon, David Broussard, Dominic Clausi, Neil Broussard, Glen Ashy and Michael Couvillon. Honorary pallbearers are Matt Broussard, John Broussard, Paul Broussard, Glynn Broussard, Michael Uriegas and Pat Colvin.

Lectors are Mandy Indest, Erin Broussard, Anna Clausi, Cynthia Spadoni, Amy Broussard and Sarah Guidry. Gift bearers are William Simon and Elijah Simon.

Eulogists are Randy K. Haynie and Dr. Ernest Girouard.

Musical selections will be presented by Jodi Bollich.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alphe A. and Odile Cade Broussard, his stepmother, Lillian Cade Broussard and his sisters and their spouses, Myrtis B. Bourge (Ray) and Martha B. Ramos (Harold) and his brother, Dr. William Broussard of Melbourne, FL. Also, there to welcome him to Heaven will be his in-laws Richard Ashy Sr., Cocab Ashy, Richard Ashy Jr., Betty Ashy, William Ashy, Margaret Ashy, George Ashy, Barbara Ashy Lauer, and Herschel Colvin.

The family greatly appreciates the care given by Leading Health Care especially Tim Costello, Kathy Gaspar, Susan Younger, Paulette St. Julien, Jasmine Fontenot and Amanda Johnson and St Joseph’s Hospice over the past few years and especially this last week. Their attention to Dad and his needs was a great help to Dad, Mama and our family.

Visitation will be at Martin & Castile Funeral Home, 330 St. Landry Street, Lafayette, LA DOWNTOWN location on Tuesday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Rosary and a celebration of his life at 6:30 PM. Friends who would like to share a short story about our Dad are invited to do so after the Rosary. Visitation will continue Wednesday from 11:00 AM until the funeral Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made online to honor Charles Broussard’s legacy. These gifts will be included in an endowment that the Broussard family plans to create that will support the LSU Ag Center. Gifts may be made online at: lsufoundation.org/broussardmemorial or via check. Checks may be made payable to the “LSU Foundation” and indicate “Charles Broussard Memorial” in the memo line. Please mail checks to the following address: LSU Foundation, 3796 Nicholson Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70802

