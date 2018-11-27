March 30, 1958 ~ November 20, 2018

ABBEVILLE—Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Charles Edward Childers Jr., 60, who died Tuesday, November 20, 2018. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. François Sainte-Marie officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Michael Childers, Sean Pate, Ernest Loupe, Anthony Trahan, Justin Harris and Jim Phifer.

Charles is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Trahan Childers; two sons, Seth Trahan and his wife Mel, and Sean Pate and his wife Jodi; four granddaughters, Mia Trahan, Chloe Trahan, Zoe Pate and Mackenzie Pate; brother, Michael Childers and his wife Traci; and sister, Donna Childers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. Childers, Sr. and the former Gloria Ratcliff.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, November 26, 2018 from 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, November 27, 2018 from 8:00 AM until time of services. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.