April 19, 1935 ~ December 3, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Private services will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Charles John Rosa, 85, who died Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. He will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery with Father Johnathan Janise officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Selcer, Baron Rosa, Everette Young, Troy Duhon and Eric Duhon.

Charles was a resident of Leroy, LA. He was a veteran of the United States Army who served our country during the Korean Conflict. He will be remembered as a loving husband, grandfather and a hardworking man.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jerry Sonnier Rosa; daughter, Reneè Rosa Selcer and her husband, Mike; Chris Rosa and his wife, Missy; grandchildren, Leah Selcer, Andrew Selcer, Allison Rosa Young and her husband, Everette, and Baron Rosa; and sister, Melrose Rosa.

He was preceded in death by parents, Lertie and Mayo Ducote; birth parents, Alex Rosa and the former Elizabeth Keller; and brother, Clyde Rosa.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.