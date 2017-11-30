ERATH – Funeral Services for Charles V. “Sonny” Burke, 84, will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at Faith Lutheran Church at 104 Rue Fontaine, Lafayette with Reverend Dr. Samuel Mc Peek officiating. Interment will follow at LeBlanc Cemetery, in the LeBlanc Community.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Erath, on Saturday December 2, 2017, from 10:00AM until time of services.

A native of Galveston TX, and long time resident of Abbeville, Mr. Burke died at 12:21PM, on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict, and also served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was a member of the Vermillion Honor Guard, a volunteer for the LeBlanc Fire Department, and also a member of the Cajun French Music Association. He was retired from Alcoa Aluminum Company of America, after over 25 years of service.

He is survived by three sons, Steven V. Burke and his wife Rita of Port Lavaca, TX, Charles T.”Teddy” Burke and his wife Laura of Abbeville, and Johnny O. Burke and his wife Vanessa of Seadrift, TX; a daughter, Elizabeth “Lisa” Johnson of Port Lavaca, TX; a sister, Marie Hern; a half-sister Bonnie Etcheson of Folsom CA; a half- brother Wayne Etcheson of San Diego, CA; seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cle’Anne LeBlanc Burke; his parents Theodore and Elizabeth Zaro Burke; and one sister Rosalee Burke.

Serving as pallbearers will be Justin Burke, Jacob Burke, Jonathan Burke, Tyler French, Stephen Burke and Johnny Burke.

Serving as honorary pallbearer will be Charles “Teddy” Burke.

David Funeral Home of Erath 209 East Putnam, (337)937-0405 will be handling the arrangements.