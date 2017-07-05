March 25, 1946 ~ June 28, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial were held at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 03, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Charles W “Bill” Massie III of Lafayette, LA who passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 in Orange Beach Alabama.

Bill is survived by his loving wife Eileen “Mac” Massie and his four children: The Reverend Billy Massie IV, Chad Massie and his wife Tricia, Katherine Massie and Morgan Ellen Massie. Bill is also survived by his two grandchildren Christian and Caitlyn Massie; his sister Laura Massie of South Carolina and his half-brother William Longhurst Massie of Ogden, Utah. Bill’s extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews include members of the Couvillion, Miller and Summers families -- he was never far from those whose help was mutually exchanged.

Bill was born in Abbeville on March 25, 1946. While raised in Abbeville, Bill was blessed to travel the world as a young man in the company of his beloved mother Lottie “Toodles” Miller-Massie. He was fortunate to have seen the world and yet understand just what South Louisiana meant to his lifelong learning.

Bill was a man who was larger than life. He loved and respected his family and his friends. An avid sportsman who loved hunting and fishing, Bill Massie lived large! He was a successful businessman in the oil and gas industry and a savvy entrepreneur. While always in the moment he was always thinking of the future and what needed to be done to protect those he loved.

that Bill was “of the land.” His stewardship of his farm sustained its abundant gifts while nurturing their growth over time. Bill loved the time he spent growing up on the farm and the lessons he learned from it.

Bill will be missed.

