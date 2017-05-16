LAFAYETTE – A memorial service for Charles William “Charlie” LeBoeuf, 80, will be held Friday May 19, 2017 at 2:00 PM in David Funeral of Lafayette.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 Am until time of service.

Charlie a native of Cameron and a resident of Broussard passed away Saturday May 13, 2017 at his residence in Broussard surrounded by his loving family.

Charlie is survived by his wife Vertie Spears LeBoeuf, his six daughters Kathy and husband Joe Mott, Melissa and husband Carol Mitchell, Shawnna and husband Frank Horn, Liz and husband Brian Gillette, Victoria Thornton, and Elanna and husband James Abshire; two sons Jessie and wife Edna Dryer, and David Dryer; his grandchildren Christopher, Derrick, and Krystal Laughlin, Kyle LeBoeuf, Tayler and Bryce Mitchell, Ian, Lillian, Dominic, and Tristan Horn, Dennis, and Shawn LeBlanc, Christopher, Wanda, Justin ,and Katie Thornton, Howard Abshire, Jessie, Robert and Christopher Dryer, and David Dryer; and Twenty five great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, and one brother George and his wife Willa Dean LeBoeuf.

He was preceded in death by his parents James and Effie Conners LeBoeuf, his son Howard “Hoppy” Dryer, his granddaughter Amber Abshire; his sister Helen and her husband Jimmy Sutton; his brother James LeBoeuf; and his niece Becky Sutton Kidd.

Condolences may be sent to the LeBoeuf family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home 316 Youngsville Hwy 337-837-9887 is in charge of arrangements.