July 30, 1944 ~ July 22, 2017

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at a later date honoring the life of Charmaine Marie Romero, 72, who died Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Maison Du Monde Nursing Center.

She is survived by her children, Sharon Morvant and her husband Leon, Kevin Delino and his wife Liz, Maury Delino and his wife Wendy, Stacey Delino and her partner Pamela Libersat and Thomas Delino and his wife Tanya; mother, Edia Romero; sister, Gail Romero; ten grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; two step grandchildren; and six step great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Romero Sr.; brother, Eugene Romero Jr.; and great granddaughter, London Lynn Duplantis.

