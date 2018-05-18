ABBEVILLE – Funeral service for Chazton Dejuan Artray Guidry is scheduled for 1:00 P.M. Saturday, May 19, 2017 at Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church – 822 I. J. Joiner (S. Miles Street). Minister Kenneth Davenport will officiate the service. Burial will be in the Pleasant Green Cemetery on Green Street.

Chazton Dejuan Artray Guidry (16), a life-long resident of Abbeville, went home to glory on Friday, May 11, 2018. He was a student at Southside High School in Youngsville.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Denise Levine King (Cornelius) of Abbeville, LA; his father, Donald Ray Guidry, Jr. (Edmonia); three sisters, Chazzmaine, Ormani Lee, and Hailee Guidry of Abbeville, LA; one brother, Omarion Lee; his grandparents, Linda Nunez (Spencer) and Cathy Willis; god-parents, Dell and Ronnie Rhodes; four aunts, Doris Newton (Freddie), Linda Vallot (Shawn), Kamilia Guidry, Tamika Lee (Maxie); one uncle, Spencer Nunez, Jr.; twelve great-aunts, nine great-uncles and a host of other relatives and friends who loved him dearly.

Chazton was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bertha Ann Shelvin, Levine and Pervis Levine, Jr.; his paternal grandfather, Donald Ray Guidry, Sr. and his paternal great-grandmother, Viola Benoit.

Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, May 19, 2018 at Pleasant Green Baptist Church from 8:00 A.M. until time of service.

