ABBEVILLE – Funeral services for Cheryl “NeNe” Joseph is scheduled for 2:00 P.M. Saturday, November 11, 2017 at St. Mary Congregational Church – 213 S. Louisiana Avenue. Burial will be in Pleasant Green Cemetery on Prairie Street. Elder Ronald Darby will officiate the service.

Cheryl “NeNe” Joseph (53), a long time resident of Abbeville passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2017 at her residence. She was a very loving and caring woman who loved her family dearly and will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her father, Victor Joseph, Jr. Four children, Pamela Joseph, Dominique Rideaux (Walter), Desiree Joseph and Shyla Joseph all of Abbeville, LA; three grandsons, Trevion Joseph, Kevondrick Joseph and Walter Rideaux IV, all of Abbeville, LA; two granddaughters, Alyssa Rideaux and Malijah Brailey, both of Abbeville, LA; three brothers, Harold Antoine Jr., Detrick Hawthorne of Abbeville, LA; and Christopher Hawthorne of Kileen, TX; four sisters, Barbara Joseph of Houston, TX; Linda Landry (Chris), and Catherine Landry (Rev. Wayne) of Abbeville, LA; and Monick Brown of Kileen, TX; two god-children, Chris Darensburg and Javon Joseph of Abbeville, LA; two aunts, Beulah Ann Walker (a godmother) and Willie Mae of Abbeville, LA; three uncles, Lennis Antoine of San Francisco, CA; Harris Antoine and Charles Broussard of Abbeville, LA; one great-aunt, Murley Douglas of Abbeville, LA; and a dear friend, Ada Minick of Abbeville, LA.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Stella Antoine; a son, Antonio Joseph; paternal grandmother, Janie Mae Perro; paternal grandfather, Victor Joseph, Sr.; maternal grandmother, Ada Antoine; maternal grandfather, Zephrone Antoine; and several uncles, aunts, and a god-father.

Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, November 11, 2017 at the church (St. Mary Congregational) from 8:00 A.M. until time of service.

