November 30, 1945 ~ July 8, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Cheryl Theriot Boudreaux, 74, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. A rosary and memorial service will be held in her honor on Thursday, July 16th, 2020 starting at 9:00 A.M. at St Mary Magdalen Catholic Church. The Rev. Msgr. Keith DeRouen, pastor of Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. A private mausoleum service will be held for immediate family.

Cheryl was born on November 30, 1945 in Kaplan, Louisiana to the late Clifton and Maude Theriot, she was the youngest of three children.

Cheryl was educated at Mount Carmel in Abbeville and the University of Southern Louisiana. She married Guy Paul Boudreaux on September 18th, 1965 and they had three loving children.

Cheryl was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to all. She loved cooking for her family, playing cards with her friends, going to Saints Games, traveling and spending time at her condo in Orange Beach. She was a beautiful vibrant soul who was always laughing and smiling. She touched many lives. Her catholic faith was the cornerstone of her life. Cheryl loved to say her rosary, read her devotional and pray for others.

Survivors include her loving husband, Guy Paul Boudreaux; her children and their spouses, Kathryn and Sam Hoffpauir, Kevin and Heather Boudreaux, Lisa and Ken Alexander; seven grandchildren, Jarrod Motty, Lauren Broussard, Andrew Hoffpauir, Zachary Boudreaux, Jake Hoffpauir, Jean-Paul Boudreaux and Anne-Marie Alexander; four great grandchildren, Jarrod-Michael Motty, Jonathan Motty, Talon Broussard and Ava Broussard; two brothers and their spouses; Roland and Margie Theriot and Kenneth and Marilyn Theriot.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifton and Maude Theriot.

In lieu of flowers please consider offering a mass in her name or making a donation to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 / donors@stjude.org or NSI Hospice, 1025 Camellia Blvd., Ste 201, Lafayette, LA 70508.

