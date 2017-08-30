Christopher B. Blanchard

November 12, 1974 ~ August 29, 2017

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 2, 2017 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Christopher Blaine Blanchard, 42, who passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at Lafayette General Medical Center. He will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Nicholas DuPre' officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Blake Blanchard, Robbie Blanchard, Joey Blanchard, Rich Boykin, Brady Smith, Ian Blanchard, and Jeff Hollier.

He is survived by his two children, Blake Blanchard of Kaplan and Taylor and her husband, Rhett Suire of Indian Bayou; his mother, Geri and her husband, Donavon Winch of Lafayette; his father, Henry J. Blanchard, Jr. and his wife, Margaret "Peggy" of Lafayette; two sisters, Melanie and her husband, Rich Boykin of Mobile, AL and Christine and her husband, Michael Griffiths of Sulphur; three brothers, Joey Blanchard of Kaplan, Jacob Blanchard of Lafayette, and Robbie Blanchard of Kaplan; one grandchild, Wyatt Suire of Indian Bayou; and eight nieces and nephews, Kristian Griffiths, Matthew Griffiths, Ian Blanchard, Casey Blanchard, Landon Blanchard, Emily Blanchard, Amelia Boykin, and Laura Boykin.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Casey Ozite Blanchard; his maternal grandparents, Henry and Verna Matt; and his paternal grandparents, Henry and Ozite Blanchard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Friday, September 1, 2017 from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, September 2, 2017 from 8:00 AM until the procession departs for the church.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan.