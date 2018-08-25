ABBEVILLE – Funeral Services for Mr. Christopher James Chauvin, 36, will be held at 3:00PM on Monday, August 27, 2018 at David Funeral Chapel of Abbeville with Deacon Tim Marcantel officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Sunday, August 26, 2018 from 2:00PM until 9:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume on Monday, August 27, 2018 from 8:00AM until the time of the services.

A native Lafayette and a resident of Kaplan, Mr. Chauvin died at 3:05PM on Thursday, August 23, 2018 at his residence. He was a hard working man who loved his wife and children and was always willing to help someone in need. He also enjoyed fishing and was an avid LSU fan.

He is survived by his wife of five years, Kayla Theall Chauvin of Kaplan; three sons, Ethan Chauvin, Ebon Chauvin, and Emmett “Coco” Chauvin all of Kaplan; his mother, Betty Moreland Chauvin of Abbeville; a brother, Ralph Walter Chauvin, III. and wife Valerie Roper Chauvin; a sister, Valerie Chauvin Duplantis and her husband Jessie; his maternal grandparents, James William Moreland and Betty Moreland; his father and mother in law, Luis and Liz Theall; two sister in laws, Raquel Plummer and her husband Dennis, and Sarah Theall and Isaiah Heathmon; a brother in law, Josh Theall and his wife Blair; his grandparents in law, Lovelace and Judy Theall and a host of extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by a son, Iain Gabe Chauvin; and his father, Ralph W. Chauvin, Jr.

Serving as pallbearers will be Joey Cuccio, Ralph Walter Chauvin, III., Ivy Poirier, Dennis Plummer, Blake Bourque, and C.J. Courville.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Ethan Chauvin, and Ebon Chauvin.

David Funeral Home of Abbeville at 2600 Charity St. (337)893-3777 will be handling the arrangements.