A memorial mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church for Christopher Kyle Landry on Friday, August 16, at 4 p.m.

Father Andre Metrejean, pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes, will officiate.

Kyle was born on April 30, 1970; he died at his home on Saturday, July 27. He is survived by his daughter, Kambre; his mother, Linda Trahan (Galton); brothers, Chad, Todd and Seth; uncles, Wade, Linwood and Reed Landry; nephew, Austin Landry, and niece, Bralyn Landry.

Kyle was preceded in death by his father, Larry Landry; maternal grandparents, Curtis and Redeste (née Suire) Landry; paternal grandparents, Levan and Chloe (née Broussard) Landry; and uncles, Kirby, Ludren and Dave Sonnier, Patrick Landry and aunt, Lois Landry.

Kyle was gifted. Kyle was a master carpenter who built many homes in the Lafayette area: River Ranch, Fernewood and Girard Park.

Kyle was beautiful, both inside and out. He never met a stranger without offering hospitality and a meal and sometimes a place of rest for the night. He always saw the goodness in others. He hated the word negative: “Don’t be negative” and “OK now, let’s not get negative” were common refrains of his. His most memorable traits are his kindness to others and his ability to befriend anyone. He was the genuine article, with enormous capacity to help the less fortunate, believing he should share his good fortune.

After diabetes prevented him from pursuing the rigors of building homes, Kyle spent his free time creating works of are and turning what he called trash into treasures. He loved teaching his daughter (the love of his life) baseball, watching movies with her, talking about her future, and encouraging her to be a good person. His family and friends will miss his beautiful smile, his generous heart, his jokes that made us all laugh, but most of all, they will miss his presence. Kyle, your passing has left an emptiness and sadness in all of our hearts.

Kyle was an unfinished life. Kyle’s soul has always resided in GOD’S hands. According to John 14:2, “In my father’s house are many rooms, if it were not so would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you?” There, too, Kyle you shall live in peace for all eternity in the presence of the Lord. Kyle, may our earthly love keep you company until we meet again. Goodbye, dearest son, dad, brother and friend.

Donations can be made to your favorite charity or Erath High School in his name.