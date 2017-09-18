DELCAMBRE – A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated for Christopher Lynn Stephens, age 54, at on Monday, September 18, 2017 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Fr. Buddy Breaux officiated the services with Fr. Thomas Voorhies co-celebrating. Interment followed at the church cemetery.

A native of Abbeville and resident of Delcambre, Mr. Stephens passed away on Thursday, September, 14, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette surrounded by his loving family.

Christopher, or “Tis” as he was better known, was born on March 12, 1963 to the late John Coy Stephens, Sr. and Betty Domingue. Christopher was a family man through and through. To him, there was nothing more important in life than family, friends, and good company. He enjoyed visiting with friends and loved ones and telling stories, often humorous ones, about his boys and everything under the sun. Christopher had a passion for sports. Not only did he follow professional teams such as the LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints, but he was also very involved with the local football and baseball teams in his community. Christopher had a talent for drawing and woodworking. He was a proud alumni of AHS Class of 81. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, he will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Robin LeBlanc Stephens; sons, Jesse Stephens of New Orleans, Jeffery Stephens (Erica) of El Cajon, CA, Jeremy Stephens (Jessica) of New Orleans, and Noah Leblanc Stephens of Delcambre; brother, John Coy Stephens, Jr. of Erath; sister, Cindy S. Gautreaux of Abbeville; brother-in-law, Scott LeBlanc (Liz) of Delcambre; sisters-in-law, Andrea Dees (Arthur) of New Iberia, Erin Latiolais (Wade) of Youngsville, and Sharon Primeaux (Todd) of Erath; step-sisters, Kristina Thibodeaux and Angela Francois; mother-in-law, Elaine LeBlanc of Delcambre; and grandchildren, Sophie, Ava, Charlie, and baby girl Stephens that is due in November.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John Coy Stephens, Sr. and Betty Domingue; step-father, Bill Clement; father-in-law, Paul Dale LeBlanc; brothers, Lawrence Broussard, Jr. and Calvin Stephens; sister, Katherine Stephens; brother-in-law, Leewood Gautreaux; and sister-in-law, Tanaya Stephens.

Pallbearers were Jesse Stephens, Jeffery Stephens, Jeremy Stephens, Noah Stephens, Coy Stephens, Jr., and Charles Choate.

Honorary pallbearers were Caleb Stephens, Timothy Stephens, and Joshua Stephens.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, the staff at Lafayette General, the staff at Concepts of Care, and the staff at the Cancer Center of Acadiana.

