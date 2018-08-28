July 27, 1961 ~ August 25, 2018

Abbeville — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Christopher Mouledous, 57, who died Saturday, August 25, 2018.

He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with the Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services. Father Steven Leblanc will serve as con-celebrant.

Pallbearers will be Nicholas Mouledous, Aaron Mouledous, Matthew Mouledous, Mark Mouledous, John Scholvin and Paul Wetzel. Serving as honorary pallbearer will be Michael Dartez.

Christopher is survived by his sons, Christopher Stephen Mouledous and Cameron Scott Mouledous; step-children, Jenna Catherine Scholvin, Jaclyn Caroline Scholvin and John Elliott Scholvin; parents, Philip Mouledous, Jr. and the former Elaine Primeaux; two brothers, Philip Mouledous, III and his wife, Julie of Abbeville and Shelley Mouledous and his wife, Carrie of Lafayette; two sisters, Sharon Mouledous of Lafayette and Rachael Dartez and her husband, Scott of Maurice; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cecillia Deynoodt Mouledous; and a brother, Gregory Mouledous.

The family would like to thank Daniel and Shelley Guerra for the care, compassion and help they gave to Chris over the years. Your kindness will never be forgotten.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, August 27, 2018 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, August 28, 2018 from 8:00 AM until 1:45 PM when the procession departs for the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.