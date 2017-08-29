LAFAYETTE — Memorial Services for Chuck Michael Laughlin, 40, will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, September 1, 2017 at First Baptist Church, 1100 Lee Ave., Lafayette, LA.

Chuck peacefully passed away at home with his family present at his side on Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 11:50 AM in Rayne, LA.

Rev. Ray Swift will officiate the services.

The family will receive guests beginning at 11:00 AM prior to the services.

Interment will be private.

Chuck was born on December 18, 1976 in Eunice, LA to the union of Gerald Laughlin and Juliane Aucoin Laughlin. He was a graduate of Abbeville High School, where he played football and baseball. Because he excelled as an athlete, he was selected to the LHSAA 4A All-State teams for both sports. He furthered his education at the University of Southwestern Louisiana (ULL), where he was a member of the Ragin Cajun football team from 1995 to 1998. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Oran Laughlin, Sr and Charlemagne Aucoin; and two uncles, Harold Laughlin and Joel Aucoin.

Chuck leaves to celebrate his life and cherish his memory his son, Jacques Laughlin and Jacques’ mother, Marie Willis, both of Lafayette, LA; his father, Gerald Laughlin and his wife, Melinda, both of DeRidder, LA; his mother Juliane Aucoin Laughlin of Maurice, LA; his three siblings, Jason Laughlin of Geismar, LA, Lana Laughlin of Rayne, LA and Karson Laughlin of DeRidder, LA; his grandmothers, Angeline Reed and husband, Edward, both of Maurice and Merzie Laughlin of Mamou, LA; one aunt, Patricia Ledoux of Youngsville, LA; three uncles; Mitchell Aucoin and Oran Laughlin, Jr, both of Lafayette, LA and Keith Aucoin of Eunice, LA; his nieces and nephews, Nathan, Olivia and Dylan Laughlin, all of Geismar and Cainan and Cullen Primeaux, both of Abbeville, LA; and many cousins and friends who will miss his presence.

