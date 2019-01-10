December 20, 1935 ~ January 9, 2019

GUEYDAN — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 11, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Gueydan honoring the life of Clarence Lege, Jr., 83, who died Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at Gueydan Cemetery with Reverend Corey Campeaux officiating the services.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Vivian Toups Lege of Gueydan; his two sons, Richard Lege and his wife, Reesa of Gueydan and Michael Lege and his wife, Judy of Gueydan; his daughter, Eva Lege of Gueydan; eight grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Lege, Sr. and the former Etta Mae Humble; and one brother, Robert Lege.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Gueydan, 311 Fourth St., on Thursday, January 10, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, January 11, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the services at 2:00 PM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Gueydan, (337) 536-6124 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Lege family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.