Memorial Services celebrating the life of Claude Hollis Gooch Sr. will be held at a later date.

Claude Hollis Gooch Sr. was born March 19, 1942 in Abbeville, LA. He enter eternal rest on the afternoon of Friday, January 19, 2018 at his residence in Abbeville surrounded by his family and friends.

Hollis proudly served his country in the United States Air Force before starting his 50 plus years as an Agriculture Pilot. He flew aircrafts for several companies until he started H&P Flying Services.

Hollis Gooch Sr. is survived by his wife of 45 years Patricia Richard Gooch; children John Gooch, Jude Gooch, Margaret Gooch and Claude Gooch Jr.; grandchildren Chief, Nick, Elijah. William, Yvonne, Nola, Estella; brother James Doyle Gooch; extended family Brent, Missy & Jay Plonsky.

Hollis now reunites in heaven with his father James Doyle Gooch; mother Yvonne Hollis Gooch; brothers Donald Marion Gooch and Thomas Lafayette Gooch.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice of Acadiana for their end of life care and to Dr. Claude Meeks and staff “for taking a cussing without a fussing”. And special thank you to Haley Gooch for helping us through our time of bereavement.

In lieu of flowers donations are requested in the name of Claude Hollis Gooch Sr. to Hospice of Acadiana 2600 Johnston Street Lafayette, LA 70503.

