August 19, 1935 ~ February 14, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Claudette Landry Beraud, 83, who died Thursday, February 14, 2019. Deacon Joe Hebert will officiate the services.

Claudette is survived by her son, Gregory Beraud; two daughters, Diana “DeeDee” Duhon and husband Mark, and Mary Denise Arnett and husband, Paul Hebert; eighteen grandchildren, Mandy Boudreaux, Jaime Dowden and husband Bradley, Lindsay Blanchard and husband Tyson, Damian Duhon and wife Jennifer, Kyle Duhon and wife Chelsea, Chad Beraud and wife Abigail, Eric Beraud, Alex Beraud, Barrett Beraud and wife Christy, Brett Beraud, Amber Matau and husband Wayne, Adam Arnett and wife Brandy, Matthew Arnett and wife Haley, Jacques Hebert and wife Carmen, Damian Hebert, Raymond Hebert, Naomi Hebert and companion Gerald Watson, and Alicia Simon and husband Labardo; and thirty great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilton Landry, and the former Mazie Bergeron; the father of her children, Glynn Beraud; one daughter, Lizabeth Beraud Boudreaux; one son, Christopher Beraud; and one brother, Raymond Landry.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 2:00 PM.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.