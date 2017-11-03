ERATH – A Mass of Christian Burial for Cle’Anne LeBlanc Burke, 83, will be held at 1:00PM Saturday November 4, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Andre’ Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at LeBlanc Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Saturday November 4, 2017 from 10:00AM until the time of services with a recitation of Rosary at 11:00AM.

A native and resident of the LeBlanc Community, Mrs. Burke died at 8:20AM Wednesday, November 1, 2017, at her residence. For sixteen years she worked in the cafeteria of Erath High School, and was a member of the Cajun French Music Association and played the triangle. She also enjoyed needle work and painting.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Charles V. “Sonny” Burke 0f LeBlanc; a sons, Patrick Landry of LeBlanc; four daughters, Verna Romero of Scott, Connie Duhon of LeBlanc, Pattie Smith of LeBlanc, and Theresa Richard of LeBlanc; thirteen grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Obey P. “T-Man” LeBlanc and Laura Bernard LeBlanc; a son, Darrell Landry; a brother, Walter LeBlanc; and two sisters, Jeannette Broussard and Juanita LeBlanc.

Pallbearers will be, Justin Richard, Travis Duhon, Clayton Landry, Aaron Smith, Jody Osmer, and Joshua Bouillion.

You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam St. (337)937-0405 will be handling the arrangements.